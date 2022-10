Jurors are set to resume deliberations today in the damages trial of Internet host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

A jury in Connecticut is working to decide how much Jones will owe the families of more than a half-dozen Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent over Jones’s repeated claims that the 2012 school massacre was a hoax. Jurors started deliberations on Thursday.

A judge previously deemed Jones liable for damages after he repeatedly failed to provide discovery evidence to the plaintiffs.