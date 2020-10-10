Delta Adds Insult To Injury In Hurricane-Ravaged Louisiana

Jim Fontenot carries possessions into his brother's home, to which his family temporarily relocated to ride out Hurricane Delta which is expected to make landfall later in the day, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) — Delta is now a tropical storm moving across the U.S. South after striking Louisiana as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Delta blew ashore Friday evening as a Category 2 only a few miles from where Hurricane Laura struck land just six weeks earlier. Delta ripped tarps off damaged roofs and scattered massive piles of storm debris in the wind and water. Hundreds of thousands are without power as the storm moves north and east, into Mississippi and the Tennessee Valley. In Lake Charles, Louisiana, Mayor Nic Hunter says his city will be in recovery mode for months and probably years.