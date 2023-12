Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Folks in the Valley wanting to fly to Austin have a new option. Delta Airlines has announced new nonstop service from McAllen International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom. Delta will offer three flights a day starting next April. You can begin buying tickets Saturday.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos calls the new air service to the Texas capital a much-needed convenient connection to business, educational, and cultural and entertainment opportunities.