Delta Flood Control Project Wins State Recognition

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A new flood control and water re-use project in the Delta is being recognized by the Texas Water Development Board. The board has awarded its annual Rain Catcher Award to the Delta Reclamation Project, citing what the board says is the project’s holistic approach to water management.

The recently-completed project is designed to direct storm water through regional canals and into a 100-acre detention pond in La Villa as a way to relieve persistent flooding in the region. But efforts are also underway to find ways to treat the recaptured water to provide an alternative source of drinking and irrigation water for the area.