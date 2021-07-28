Delta Strain Confirmed In Starr County

More indications the Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading through the Rio Grande Valley. Health officials have confirmed two cases of the super-contagious strain in Starr County.

The announcement Wednesday came from the Texas health department’s Valley region director Dr. Emily Prot, who says officials know the patients contracted the Delta variant from someone else in the community because they had no recent travel history.

Starr County continues to have the highest rate of vaccination in the Valley with about 57 percent of residents fully vaccinated and 64 percent having gotten one dose.