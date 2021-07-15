Delta Strain Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Hidalgo County

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is in the Rio Grande Valley.

State health officials today confirmed that a resident of Hidalgo County tested positive for the highly contagious Delta strain. Officials say the patient is a 33-year-old Mid Valley man who had not been vaccinated.

Officials add he first tested positive for COVID-19 while out of the state. He returned to Hidalgo County and then traveled to North Texas where he was hospitalized, and determined to be infected with the Delta strain.

Local health officials are warning again that the Delta variant is very easily transmissible and are reiterating the importance of getting a coronavirus vaccine.