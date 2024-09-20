Delta Suspends Flights From JFK Airport To Israel Through December 31st

Delta is suspending flights between New York’s Kennedy Airport and Israel through the end of the year amid growing security concerns in the Middle East.

The airline’s pause announcement comes after days of Israel going after Hezbollah in Lebanon, setting off pager and walkie talkie bombs and then destroying hundreds of Hezbollah rocket launchers aimed at Israel.

The warfare is intensifying since Israel’s troops began an assault in Gaza on HAMAS in response to its October 7th massacre in Israel. Delta is offering refunds and waivers to affected passengers and says they’ll be able to rebook flights to Tel Aviv on its website, but it’ll be with a partner airline, like El Al.