FILE - The Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane taxies out at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow, Monday, June 24, 2013. Delta Air Lines has suspended its partnership with Russian national airline Aeroflot following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Atlanta-based Delta on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, said the decision was effective immediately. (AP Photo/ Sergei Ivanov, File)

Delta Airlines is pulling the plug on its partnership with Russia’s Aeroflot Airline. The arrangement had allowed customers to book flights on either carrier to complete their travel plans.

In announcing the suspension, Atlanta-based Delta noted it doesn’t fly to Ukraine or Russia. Britain has already banned Aeroflot from flying into the United Kingdom.