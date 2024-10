Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Folks in the Valley are getting another option for flying to Austin. Delta Air Lines has announced daily non-stop flights to Austin from Harlingen.

The flight will take off from Valley International Airport at 1:44 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 3. The return flight departs at 11:10 a.m. from Austin Bergstrom International and gets back to Harlingen at 12:29.

Passengers will fly on Delta’s 70-seat Embraer 175 regional jet. The flights start next Monday.