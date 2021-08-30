LOCALTRENDING

Delta Variant Death Rate Rising Rapidly In Hidalgo County

The COVID-related death count in Hidalgo County has surpassed 3,100, just two weeks after it had hit the 3,000 mark. 8 more residents lost their lives over the weekend, bringing to more than 100 the number of people who’ve died of the respiratory disease in the last two weeks – more than in the last two months combined.

The county’s latest daily COVID report also shows an additional 462 residents who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus – with more than a third of the individuals under the age of 20. The list includes 56 more school students.

