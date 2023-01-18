Demand For Changes To South Texas ISD Funding Structure Gaining Momentum

The Brownsville ISD has become the latest in the Valley to go on record supporting changes to the taxing authority of the South Texas Independent School District.

Brownsville school trustees this week approved a resolution in support of proposed legislation to reform the South Texas ISD’s funding structure. Four other school districts, including the McAllen and Edinburg ISD’s, have passed similar resolutions.

All say South Texas ISD has strayed from its original mission and is unfairly drawing taxpayer dollars from other school districts. For its part, South Texas ISD says it will vigorously fight any legislation to reform its funding structure.