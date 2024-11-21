Dementia Research Initiative

Texas is looking to become the nation’s leader in Alzheimer’s research. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says the Texas Senate will prioritize the creation of the Dementia Prevention Research Institute, which will support treatment advancements over the next ten years.

Richard El-Bine, who heads the Houston Alzheimer’s Association, is encouraged that this issue is getting more attention. The program will be modeled after the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas, which was created back in 2007.