Demings Goes On Attack Against Rubio In Fla. Senate Debate

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., participates in a televised debate with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at Duncan Theater on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion.

The two faced questions on topics including inflation, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy. When asked to explain his position on abortion, Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions. He instead called Demings’ position extreme because she would not say what limits on abortion she would support.