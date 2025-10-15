State Representative Gina Hinojosa has announced a run for Governor. The Democrat currently represents District 49 in Austin.

Hinojosa gained some notoriety with her fierce opposition to the private school voucher program, and she was one of the Democrats who left the state this past summer during the redistricting walkout. She vows to take on the billionaires and corporations who she says are driving up prices , closing schools and “cheating Texans out of basic health care.”

Andrew White, the son of former Governor Mark White, is the only other Democrat to announce a run for Governor so far. No Democrat has been elected to a statewide office in Texas since the mid 1990’s.