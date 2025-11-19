US Representative Jasmine Crockett says she will announce next month whether she’ll seek reelection to Congress or run for the US Senate. The two-term Dallas Democrat said on Monday that she’ll base her decision on the results of some private polling she’s commissioned.

Crockett says she’ll make the announcement on December 8th, the last day to file for the March primary. State Representative James Talarico and former US Representative Colin Allred are in the Democratic primary for the Senate race. GOP incumbent John Cornyn faces a couple of Republican challengers as well.