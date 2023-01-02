Democrat Katie Hobbs To Take Office As Arizona Governor

(AP) — Katie Hobbs is set to take the oath of office to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Power will transfer in a private ceremony Monday as Hobbs formally takes over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for Hobbs and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday. Hobbs is the outgoing secretary of state and was previously a state legislator who rose to become the top Democrat in the Senate. As governor, she’ll have to work with a House and Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans. The new Legislature convenes for the first time next week.