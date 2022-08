Democrats are feeling more optimistic about the midterms after they won a bellwether House race in New York.

Pat Ryan won the special election last night, focused on abortion rights, while Republican Marc Molinaro ran largely on crime and inflation. Democrats see abortion rising to the top of voters’ concerns and that may boost their chances to win in November, despite President Biden’s low approval ratings.

Nearly every poll has Republicans taking the House, but the Senate isn’t so certain.