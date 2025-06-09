Democratic Governors Association Reacts To Deployment Of National Guard In L.A.

Protesters confront police on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Members of the Democratic Governors Association are saying President Trump’s activation of the National Guard in Los Angeles to deal with anti-ICE protests is an “alarming abuse of power.”

In a statement, members say governors are effectively the Commanders in Chief of their National Guard units and the federal government activating them without consulting or working with a state’s governor is ineffective and dangerous.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says the National Guard troops are there to keep the public safe and insists the move is necessary because California’s governor hasn’t taken the situation seriously.