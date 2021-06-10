Democratic Leadership Asks Rep. Omar For Clarification On U.S., Israel Tweet

House Democrats are calling out Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for comparing the U.S. and Israel to terrorist militant groups Hamas and the Taliban.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with her leadership team, claim the Minnesota Democrat’s tweet draws “false equivalencies” between democracies and terrorist groups. The group added that her statement “foments prejudice” and undermines progress toward a future of peace for all.

Democrats have asked for clarification from Omar that there is no equivalency. Omar has said her comments were misconstrued, adding that she forcefully denounces “harassment & silencing” from her colleagues.