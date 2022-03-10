TEXAS

Democratic Runoff Set Up In Texas Attorney General Race

(AP) — Dallas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt has suspended his campaign for Texas attorney general. Merritt’s Thursday announcement sets up a May runoff between the Democratic primary’s top vote-getter, Rochelle Garza, and former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski.

Merritt acknowledged during a news conference in Houston that as a ballot recount continues from last week’s primary, he now realizes he’s unlikely to beat Jaworski for second place and a spot in the runoff. So, he’s endorsed Garza.

The Democratic nominee will in November face the winner of a Republican runoff between incumbent Ken Paxton and Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

 

