Democratic Senate Fundraising Beats GOP 4th Straight Month

Democrats keep raising more money for the campaign to elect Senators. The committee working to elect more Democrats is reporting a ten-million-dollar haul in July, the fourth straight month it has outraised Republicans, who pulled in eight-million last month.

Less than three months before the midterm elections, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has more than 54-million dollars cash on hand, compared to 23-million for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, according to NBC News. These figures reflect increasing questions about whether Republicans can take control of the 50-50 Senate.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said it’s more likely the GOP will win control of the House.