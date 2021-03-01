NATIONAL

Democratic Voting Bill Would Make Biggest Changes In Decades

By 58 views
0
A bicyclist stops to admire the red, white and blue lights illuminating San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, Calif., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Congress is beginning debate on the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections law in a generation. Legislation from Democrats would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process — striking down hurdles to voting, curbing partisan gerrymandering and curtailing big money in politics. Republicans see those very measures as a threat that would limit the power of states to conduct elections and ultimately benefit Democrats. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP, file)

(AP) — Congress is beginning debate on the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections law in a generation. Legislation from Democrats would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process — striking down hurdles to voting, curbing partisan gerrymandering and curtailing big money in politics. Republicans see those very measures as a threat that would limit the power of states to conduct elections and ultimately benefit Democrats. The stakes are enormous with both control of Congress and President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda in the balance. But at its core, a more foundational principle of American democracy is at play: access to the ballot.

 

Locks Down: German Hairdressers Reopen Despite Virus Fears

Previous article

Trump Calls For GOP Unity

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL