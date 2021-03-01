Democratic Voting Bill Would Make Biggest Changes In Decades

A bicyclist stops to admire the red, white and blue lights illuminating San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, Calif., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Congress is beginning debate on the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections law in a generation. Legislation from Democrats would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process — striking down hurdles to voting, curbing partisan gerrymandering and curtailing big money in politics. Republicans see those very measures as a threat that would limit the power of states to conduct elections and ultimately benefit Democrats. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP, file)