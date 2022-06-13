Democrats Ask FTC To Address Online Baby Formula Price Gouging

House Democrats are calling on the FTC to address online baby formula price gouging. Virginia’s Bobby Scott and New Jersey’s Frank Pallone Junior asked the Federal Trade Commission to tackle the price gouging as the nationwide shortage of formula goes on.

The Democrats want the FTC to issue a public advisory to encourage internet marketplaces to use measures to detect and stop third party vendors from jacking up the price of the infant formula. The FTC already launched an inquiry into the formula shortage last month.