Democrats Back President’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Republicans are bashing the President’s student debt forgiveness plan as an election year stunt.

His democratic backers, like Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas, say Republicans are being hypocrites because they took out pandemic relief loans which were eventually forgiven. He’s applauding the plan to cancel up to ten-thousand dollars in student loans, saying it’s a step toward building a stronger economy.

Critics argue it’ll contribute to already high inflation and hurts both low-income people who never attended college and those who worked hard to pay their bills.