Democrats Beat Trump-Backed GOP Candidates In Liberal States

Democrat Wes Moore, his wife Dawn, and their children, react after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, in Baltimore, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

(AP) — Democrats have easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency await in more competitive territory.

Liberal states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republicans in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in a year that could otherwise prove difficult for the party.

In Florida, a state that was once a battleground but has become increasingly Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term, defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.