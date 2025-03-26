Democrats Blast Secretary

The Atlantic is out with new text messages from a Signal group chat, involving the Secretary of Defense, showing specific sensitive information about air strikes targeting rebels in the Middle Eastern nation of Yemen.

Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas lashed out at the use of unsecured app during a House Intelligence Committee hearing. He said that far less sensitive information has been marked “classified.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the concerns in a post to social media, saying the details shared on the messaging app “were NOT ‘war plans.'”