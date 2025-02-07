Democrats Blocked Entry To Education Department

Democratic members of Congress say they were denied entry into the Department of Education Friday morning. A group of about a dozen Democratic lawmakers showed up outside the department’s building trying to meet Acting Secretary of Education Denise Carter.

This comes as President Trump is reportedly planning to sign an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education. Among the group were California Congressman Maxine Waters and Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost.

The lawmakers said the building’s doors were being blocked by an unidentified man who claimed to be a federal employee.