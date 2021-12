Democrats ‘not giving up’ On Biden Bill, Talks With Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a centrist Democrat vital to the fate of President Joe Biden's $3.5 government overhaul, updates reporters about his position on the bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Despite months of being courted and cajoled, Sen. Joe Manchin is still not a yes on President Joe Biden's big $2 trillion domestic package and has thrown Democrats into turmoil. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin.

Manchin is the holdout Democrat who effectively sank the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative. Republicans are voicing greater confidence now that they can beat back much of what they don’t like in the so-called Build Back Better package.

The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, says that what he considers the “worst” of it “appears dead.” But Democrats say they will press forward. They’ve been told by their leadership to expect a vote in January.