Democrats ‘not giving up’ On Biden Bill, Talks With Manchin

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin. Biden says he and the West Virginia Democrat will, as Biden put it, “get something done.” The president’s remarks at the White House on Tuesday were his first since Manchin effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement. Later in the evening Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also struck a determined tone, telling Senate Democrats on 90-minute video call to expect a vote in January on the package as they push toward a deal.

 

