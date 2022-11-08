LOCAL

Democrats On Defense To Keep US House Seats On Texas Border

(AP) — Three U.S. House races in South Texas are carrying unusually high stakes as Republicans close in on retaking control of Congress. The unusually competitive atmosphere Tuesday along the U.S.-Mexico border underlined the rapidly shifting political winds in an important stronghold for Democrats. For Republicans, victories by any of three Latina candidates running for House seats in the region would deepen inroads the GOP is making nationally with Hispanic voters. The GOP unleashed an aggressive play for South Texas after counties up and down the border swung toward former Presidential Donald Trump in 2020. Millions of dollars have since poured into the region and all three GOP House candidates outraised their Democratic opponents this summer.

 

