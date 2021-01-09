NATIONAL

Democrats Plan Lightning Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now

By 61 views
0
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Democrats in Congress are swiftly laying plans to impeach President Donald Trump and ensure an “unhinged” commander in chief can do no further damage in his remaining days in office. They are trying to send a message to the nation, and the world, that mob violence inspired by a White House will not stand. This after the shocking siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters left five dead. Some Republicans are joining, saying Trump must go. Impeachment proceedings could begin in a matter of days. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she also has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing Trump from ordering a nuclear strike in his final days.

 

Biden Calls Trump ‘Unfit’ But Doesn’t Endorse Impeachment

Previous article

State Lawmaker Charged After Entering Capitol With Rioters

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL