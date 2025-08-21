Texas democrats are vowing to sue to stop a re-drawing of the state’s political boundaries, which creates five more GOP-friendly congressional districts.

State Representative Chris Turner promised state republicans that they will “see you in court, soon.” Under the proposed maps, a number of Congressional districts that have historically represented democrat-led cities and suburbs will be broken up.

These communities have been attached to rural areas, which swing republican. If approved, it would give rural voters more power in urban cores.