The demolition of the old Hidalgo County Courthouse should ramp up in the next few weeks. A news release from the county indicates that crews will work Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the demolition, which should be completed in early September. Daily safety audits will be conducted on site, and dust will be managed with water and wind screens. The city of Edinburg will also be building a new parking garage near the courthouse at the same time. Officials say that will lead to heavier vehicle and foot traffic in the construction area.