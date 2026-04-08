Some Democrats are calling for President Trump to be removed from office after he threatened to destroy “a whole civilization.”

Trump issued that threat in a social media post Tuesday morning, and claimed “a whole civilization” could die if Iran didn’t reach a ceasefire deal with the U.S. before 8pm.

Over 70 House Democrats and some Democratic senators reacted harshly to Trump’s threat, with some calling on the Trump cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove him from office.