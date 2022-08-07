NATIONAL

Dems Push Biden Climate, Health Priorities Toward Senate OK

Danny Castillon
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — The Senate is working through the night and into the morning as Democrats push their election-year economic package toward passage. The legislation is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals. But it does embody deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing big corporations. Debate began Saturday and by sunrise on Sunday, Democrats had swatted down a dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation, with no clear end in sight. Despite unanimous GOP opposition, Democratic unity in the 50-50 chamber, along with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, suggested the party was on track for a morale-boosting victory three months from elections when congressional control is at stake.

 

