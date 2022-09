Streets are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Streets are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Democrats are pushing for more emergency aid for Puerto Rico. The U.S. island territory is suffering catastrophic flooding and widespread power outages after Hurricane Fiona blasted through.

During an event outside the Capitol, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand said the federal government must “do its job” and help Puerto Rico in the short-term and long-term. She noted the more than three-million Americans living in Puerto Rico.