Dems Raise More Alarms About SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

Democrats are raising more alarms about the Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning abortion rights.

Washington state Democrat Patty Murray opened a Senate hearing and said the high court is dragging the nation backwards. She called the ruling devastating and terrifying and said it has prompted a healthcare crisis involving women’s reproductive rights.

Kansas Republican Roger Marshall praised the court’s ruling and called it historic. He added it “signals a new beginning for millions of unborn American babies.”

