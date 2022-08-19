Dems Urge Social Media Companies To Address Law Enforcement Threats

Two House Democrats are urging social media companies to take action given the rise in violent threats against law enforcement officers.

Representatives Carolyn Maloney and Stephen Lynch sent a letter to several companies including Meta and Twitter and noted growing online threats since the FBI raided ex-President Trump’s Florida estate. The letter says — “We are concerned that reckless statements by the former President and Republican members of Congress have unleashed a flood of violent threats.”

Maloney chairs the House Oversight Committee. Lynch chairs the Subcommittee on National Security.