Dengue Fever-Carrying Mosquitoes Confirmed In Hidalgo County

About a week after confirming the first cases of West Nile virus in Hidalgo County, health officials are reporting the first cases of Dengue Fever.

County Health and Human Services Director Eddie Olivarez says three people have contracted Dengue Fever after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Olivarez is also confirming that four more county residents have been infected with West Nile virus, in addition to the three cases announced last week.

Health officials aren’t disclosing whether any of the patients are suffering serious symptoms. Symptoms are similar for both West Nile and Dengue – fever, nausea, and joint pain. Dengue patients may also get a rash. However, both diseases can be life threatening for people with weakened immune systems.