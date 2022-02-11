Denmark Officials See No Reason To Give More COVID Vaccines

FILE - Customers at the fish market in Torvehallerne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Starting Tuesday, it is no longer mandatory to wear protection mask anywhere in public in Denmark. The Danish Government decided that COVID-19 is no longer categorized as a socially critical disease after 31 January 2022, and has lifted COVID restrictions. Bit by bit, many countries that have been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus are easing their tough, and often unpopular, restrictive measures to fight COVID-19 even as the omicron variant — deemed less severe — has caused cases to skyrocket. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)