WORLD

Denmark Officials See No Reason To Give More COVID Vaccines

Zack CantuBy 16 views
0
FILE - Customers at the fish market in Torvehallerne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Starting Tuesday, it is no longer mandatory to wear protection mask anywhere in public in Denmark. The Danish Government decided that COVID-19 is no longer categorized as a socially critical disease after 31 January 2022, and has lifted COVID restrictions. Bit by bit, many countries that have been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus are easing their tough, and often unpopular, restrictive measures to fight COVID-19 even as the omicron variant — deemed less severe — has caused cases to skyrocket. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

(AP) — Health authorities in Denmark are considering “winding down” the country’s coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to any more residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said on Friday that the current infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity.” Last month, the Danish government offered a fourth vaccine dose to older adults and other vulnerable citizens due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. But a Health Authority assessment concluded that three shots had provided good protection to nursing home residents and people over age 85.

 

High Energy Prices Send Europe’s Businesses, Homes Reeling

Previous article

You may also like

More in WORLD