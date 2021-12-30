Denver Shootings Suspect Wrote Books Previewing Attacks

Mourners burn incense as they gather outside the door of a tattoo parlor along South Broadway Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Denver, one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left multiple people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and a few other people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman says the writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out Monday’s shootings. Four of the people shot were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted. Police say McLeod knew most of the people he shot at several locations around the metro area, through either business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive.