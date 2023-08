File photo: Two firefighters stand on the debris around the smoldering wreckage of the the three houses that exploded near Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive in Plum, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Samuel Long/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is directing the state’s Department of Environmental Protection to investigate last weekend’s deadly house explosion in Plum, a suburb of Pittsburgh. The explosion killed six people.

DEP officials are looking into whether methane gas, released by either natural gas drilling or mining, played a role. The State Fire Commissioner and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal are helping with the investigation.