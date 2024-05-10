TEXAS

Department Of Education Investigates ‘Anti-Trans’ Policies At Katy ISD

The federal Department of Education is investigating reported anti-transgender policies in the Katy ISD. A group called Students Engaged in Advancing Texas filed a Title Nine complaint concerning policies the district adopted last August.

The policies limit bathroom access and sports participation to students’ biological sex, prohibit staffers from asking students their preferred pronouns, and ban the teaching of gender fluidity. Gov. Greg Abbott opposes the Biden administration’s expansion of Title Nine to include gender identity.

