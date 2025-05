The Department of Education is getting back into the business of collecting defaulted student loan debt, starting today.

The move means borrowers could be referred to debt collectors or have money deducted from their paychecks. Student loan repayment requirements were paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration opted not to resume collections and attempted to forgive student loan debt in a program that was ultimately struck down by the Supreme Court.