The Texas Land Commissioner says she’s working with the Trump Administration to find room on the border to build a facility that will hold illegal immigrants caught in mass deportation raids. It will be named after Jocelyn Nungaray, who was allegedly killed by two men who had snuck across the border and were released by the Biden Administration. Her family was on hand for today’s announcement. It’s unclear where in Texas the deportation facility will be built, or who will pay for construction.