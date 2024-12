FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

President-elect Trump is promising to declare a national emergency on day-one and use the military to carry out mass deportations. Fellow Republicans praised the move during today’s Capitol Hill hearing.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas says there are more than one-million illegal immigrants who remain in the country despite a final court order for removal. That, he says, is a good place to start.