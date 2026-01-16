Shutterstock

An investigation is underway after Harris County deputies shot and killed a man in Channelview who had reportedly shot at them.

Deputies responded before 4 p.m. Thursday to a call about a man behaving suspiciously on Ridlon Street near Sheldon Road.

The man was reportedly claiming to be a police officer, but couldn’t produce official ID for the deputies. Finally he pulled a gun and fired shots at them, and the deputies shot him. He died at the scene. The medical examiner will test to see if he was under the influence.

