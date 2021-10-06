Deputies Shoot And Kill Weslaco-Area Man Involved In Domestic Dispute

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man at the scene of a domestic dispute north of Weslaco Wednesday morning.

Preliminary information from the sheriff’s office states deputies responded to a home on Ruben Navarro Street near Mile 12-1/2 a little after 9 a.m. and were confronted by a man with a gun. It’s not clear what happened next but deputies opened fire and the man died from the gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office says it is investigating all of the circumstances of the incident.