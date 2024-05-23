TEXAS

Deputy Jailer Arrested For Domestic Violence

jsalinas
A jailer with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is in custody and charged with family assault. San Antonio police responded around 7 p.m. Tuesday to the reported assault at a home on Carolina Street.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Benjamin Morales, who reportedly punched a 23-year-old relative several times during an argument. Morales is charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Morales has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since February. He’s the third Bexar County deputy arrested this year.

