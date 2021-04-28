Deputy Killed, Another Wounded In North Carolina Standoff

In this photo provided by WJZY, a tactical van from Caldwell County, North Carolina, sits on stand-by at a staging area in Boone, N.C., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Law enforcement agencies responded to a standoff in Boone in which two Watauga County sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded. (Morgan Frances/WJZY via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has died and another has been wounded after a shooting at a home led to a standoff that continued late into the night.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a home in the Boone area Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t appear at work or answer telephone calls. A sheriff’s statement says deputies entered the home and were fired on.

According to authorities, a deputy died at a hospital where he was taken after being shot. Authorities said the second deputy was still at the scene and law officers had the home surrounded after nightfall with what it called a still active scene.